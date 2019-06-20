Jonas Brothers hit no. 1 on Billboard Artist 100

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The fifth studio album 'Happiness Begins' by Jonas Brother's has topped the Billboard Artist 100 chart, a first for the trio.

According to Billboard, the trio made the debut with the biggest week of 2019 for an album and the biggest among other groups since the famous band 'One Direction's' made in 2015.

The Artist 100 in order to select any album measures the artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming, and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly ranking of the popularity of any artist. The last time when solos by the brothers topped the chart was in 2008 and 2009, consecutively.

Apart from the album, the three latest entries by the Jonas Brothers on the Billboard Hot 100 include former No. 1 'Sucker' now at No 4, 'Cool' at No. 44 and 'Only Human' which marked a debut at No. 93.

Jonas Brothers are the fourth band to hit No. 1 on the Artist 100 in 2019, following Backstreet Boys (February), BTS (April) and Vampire Weekend (May).

Also on the Artist 100 chart are Polo G which debuts at No. 59, LP Die a Legend arrives at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 6 on the Billboard 200. (ANI)

