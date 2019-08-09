Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Image courtesy: Instagram
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Image courtesy: Instagram

Jonas Brothers kick-off tour with Latin artists

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Months after reuniting as a band and releasing back-to-back blockbusters, the Jonas Brothers are finally treating their fans with the biggest gig of the year - a tour!
Nick, Kevin, and Joe finally performed their new song 'Runaway' live with Sebastian Yatra, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee, reported E! News.
For the opening night of their 'Happiness Begins' tour, the pop band gave the crowd a major surprise by recruiting their Latin friends so that they could all take the stage together for the first time. The packed audience couldn't stop cheering when the six artists walked onstage in their trendy and vibrant outfits.
Fans began to speculate that the group would reunite for a show when Sebastian revealed that he had reached Miami ahead of the concert and he also tagged the venue in his Instagram Stories, so the secret got out pretty fast.
The 'J sisters' Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas were present for the concert in Miami. Before the show, Sophie and Priyanka were spotted doing some shopping in the coastal city. Danielle showed off the gorgeous view from their hotel, which was totally jealousy-inducing on her Instagram account.
As the 'Quantico' star arrived at the venue, she posed in her JoBros merch, which was a gorgeous old ripped tee that she wore off her shoulder. Sophie opted for a more rocker look by sporting an over-sized t-shirt with knee-high boots.
The stunning trio also posed for pictures together backstage in front of a sign that read "J-Sisters." In one photo, Priyanka and Sophie smiled alongside Danielle and her kids Alena Jonas and Valentina Jonas.
"The #jsisters for life," Priyanka captioned the beyond adorable picture.
The 'Mary Kom' actor also shared a big group photo from backstage, writing, "Family #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys!"
This is just the beginning of the boy band's five-month tour through Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The Jonas Brothers aren't the only ones performing; fans will also get to see Bebe Rexha and Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw, perform. (ANI)

