Jonas Brothers reveal police called thrice at Joe's bachelor party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): It seems like singer-songwriter Joe Jonas' has such a wild time at his bachelor party that the police called the groom and his gang three times in the night.

The Jonas' siblings Nick and Kevin dished on their brother's epic bachelor party and revealed what actually went down during the night on the Wednesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', reported E! News.

The revelation came up during a round of 'Know Your Bro', a game in which one of the Jonas Brothers would put on noise-cancelling headphones and the host Jimmy Fallon would ask the other two a question about their brother. Having not heard their answers, the muted one would then guess what his brothers said.

When asked about the "wildest" part of Joe's bachelor party in Ibiza, Kevin and Nick didn't hold back and revealed the craziest things that happened during the big night and apparently, things got pretty wild.

"We had the cops on the first night calling on three times," Nick recalled.

"Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts in the nightclub," he added.

Nick made another interesting revelation sharing that Joe "took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead. He wore that on a boat all day long."

It must have been one memorable night because Joe guessed their answer correctly. However, he too dug up some dirt on his other brothers.

Joe wasn't the only one to celebrate a bachelor party like no one's watching. His lady love Sophie Turner recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Europe with a few of her closest friends.

The pair surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Joe and Sophie got hitched in Vegas.

It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo, who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony and the world got to know about the wedding.

The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.

The much-in-love couple will tie the knot for a second time in France later this summer. (ANI)