Jonas Brothers surprise fan after she missed concert due to chemotherapy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to a hospital to see a fan who could not attend their concert due to treatment.

Ahead of their Saturday night show the Hershey Park Stadium, Nick, Joe, and Kevin, as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, visited teenage fan Lily Jordan, who was undergoing chemotherapy.

The visit came after many including state congressman Scott Perry, shared a post on social media that Jordan made earlier in the day, inviting the group to visit her in the hospital.

"Thanks for inviting us," Kevin, says in a clip from the visit, which was shared online by the hospital. "We saw your message, we had to come over," added Joe.

The brothers also shared that they had a special surprise for Lily.

"Do you have a favorite song that we can dedicate to you?" Nick, asked, as wife Chopra Jonas said that they would send her a video from the performance.

"Definitely S.O.S.," Jordan replied. "That's my favourite."

Jordan, a big fan of 'Game of Thrones' also had a gift to pass on to Joe's wife Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the HBO series.

"I have something that I wanted to give Sophie," Lily told Joe, as she removed a handmade bracelet from her wrist.

Jordan thanked the Jonas Brothers as well as everyone who passed along her message for making the visit possible. (ANI)

