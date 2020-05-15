Jonas Brothers team up with Karol G, drop new single 'X'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 15 (ANI): Jonas Brothers in collaboration with Colombian singer Karol G dropped their new single 'X' on Friday.

Not just 'X', the boy band also treated music lovers with another song 'Five More Minutes' just minutes after releasing the former.

Sharing the information about their new song on their official Instagram handle, Jonas Brothers wrote: "New music is officially here people!! X featuring @karolg and 5 More Minutes are both out now."

The three-minute two-second long 'X', has the signature marks of the singers (Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas), giving the song a peppy, foot-tapping touch. The song also has a mix of Latin, taking it to artist Karol-G's style.

"She said oh oh oh, kiss me like your ex is in the room," the lyrics of the song go.

Meanwhile, 'Five More Minutes' is predominantly a soothing one supported by slow beats and rhythms.

Jonas Brothers and Karol G will perform the new song on The Voice's two-hour finale airing at 9 p.m (local time) on May 19 on NBC, reported Billboard. (ANI)

