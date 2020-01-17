Jonas Brothers to perform at Grammys 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Jonas Brothers are the latest addition to the list of performers at the Grammys this year, and Nick Jonas surprised his followers by announcing the news on social media.

Apart from the announcement from the official website of the awards, the Disney star kept the tradition of sharing the news of their performance by themselves.

The 'Sucker' singer shared a poster of the official announcement of the Jonas brother's performance at the Grammy's 2020 on Instagram with a caption that read, "Officially performing at this year's #GRAMMYs!! Let's go!"



The shared poster saw the three brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick - casually walking in style.

The comments section was flooded with followers who couldn't keep their excitement after getting the news.

This year's Grammy will have performances from some outstanding artists including Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, music icons Aerosmith, and a duet from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. (ANI)