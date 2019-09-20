Josh Turner in grief after road accident of his crew

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American singer Josh Turner is currently in a state of shock after he heard the news of a road accident involving a tour bus carrying his crew members on Wednesday night.

The accident took place in California, killing one and injuring seven others, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department, as reported by Fox News.

Fortunately, Turner and his other bandmates were not on the bus.

The bus was going eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County, California, after a show at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

The entire crew was travelling to Washington for a concert scheduled for Thursday.

The SLOFD claimed that the driver of the bus went off the roadway, plunging the vehicle into an embankment.

However, the main cause of the mishap is still unclear.

Firefighters said that two people from the bus were airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, while five others were hospitalised via ambulance for moderate injuries.

Turner's representatives told Fox News in a statement, "Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss. Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers. All remaining shows in September will be rescheduled for a later date." (ANI)

