Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Justin and Hailey face criticism for enacting Miley Cyrus's post surgery gaffe

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:05 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Newly-married couple singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin faced backlash by Miley Cyrus fans after they enacted the pop-icons post-surgery banana freakout.
This comes days after television show host Jimmy Fallon aired a hilarious video of Cyrus getting worried over not being able to pick up a banana following her LASIK eye surgery. The video clip was posted by the pop-star herself, reported People.
In an Instagram Live story filmed over the weekend by Baldwin, her husband Bieber can be seen in the pair's kitchen playfully calling out, "it's not the banana that I wanted."
"That was so funny," Baldwin replied with a laugh, as her husband continued the reenactment, adding, "It's not the right banana -- it has no head!"
The clip was quickly criticized by fans of Cyrus, who accused Bieber and Baldwin of making fun of Swift's reaction.
Baldwin went on to respond to one of her critics, who tweeted numerous times about her distaste for the pair -- specifically Baldwin.
Replying to one of the posts, which included a video of another woman telling Baldwin to "shut up" and "stay out of people's business," Baldwin wrote, "I never knew I could make somebody so upset."
"Truly I'm so sorry you're THIS upset?!" she added. "Lord have mercy I hope I'm never this upset about someone I don't know!!"
"Listen. I think it's awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you're a fan of, it's beautiful how dedicated you are," Baldwin continued.
"If there's something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I'm sorry, it's not my intention to upset you by any means but being angry at someone you don't know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it's gonna do is make you miserable. Don't let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I'm not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy."
@myyylover listen. I think it's awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you're a fan of, it's beautiful how dedicated you are. If there's something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I'm sorry, it's not my intention to upset you by any means," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:42 IST

Shawn Mendes sets Singapore Indoor Stadium on fire with...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with 'Lost in Japan' from his latest self-titled album.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:28 IST

Shah Rukh Khan goes sassy with his replies, makes #AskSRK...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan finally made his presence felt on Twitter by striking a conversation with his fans, making #AskSRK to the top-trending hashtag.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:37 IST

Ranveer Singh jets off to Hyderabad for 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After celebrating the wrap-up party of his upcoming sports drama '83,' Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh jetted off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:43 IST

Madonna postpones Brooklyn concert due to injured knee

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Madonna has postponed another show on her 'Madame X' tour in Brooklyn after she injured her knee.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:46 IST

Jeffrey Dean Morgan weds Hilarie Burton

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): 'The Walking Dead' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially off the market now! Morgan has married actress Hilarie Burton.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:01 IST

From Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:07 IST

Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti join 'Here Today' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and 'Gossip Girl' alum Penn Badgley have joined the cast of 'Here Today'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:13 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her wedding dress designed by Off-White

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): A week after supermodel Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony; she finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for the big day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' as coach for Season 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is all set to join season 18 of the NBC singing competition 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:37 IST

Before Netflix, 'The Irishman' to run in Broadway for a month

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Prior to its release on the streaming giant Netflix, Martin Scorsese's directorial 'The Irishman' will get a run at Broadway theatre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:38 IST

Jason Statham to star in 'Le Convoyeur' remake

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Jason Statham is all set to star in the remake of 2004 French thriller 'Le Convoyeur' with filmmaker Guy Ritchie as the director of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:13 IST

How #MeToo movement developed 'The Morning Show', tells Reese Witherspoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): With less than a month to go for the release of her upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show', Reese Witherspoon opened up about how the show developed and found its direction from the popular #MeToo movement.

Read More
iocl