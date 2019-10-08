Justin and Hailey face criticism for enacting Miley Cyrus's post surgery gaffe

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Newly-married couple singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin faced backlash by Miley Cyrus fans after they enacted the pop-icons post-surgery banana freakout.

This comes days after television show host Jimmy Fallon aired a hilarious video of Cyrus getting worried over not being able to pick up a banana following her LASIK eye surgery. The video clip was posted by the pop-star herself, reported People.

In an Instagram Live story filmed over the weekend by Baldwin, her husband Bieber can be seen in the pair's kitchen playfully calling out, "it's not the banana that I wanted."

"That was so funny," Baldwin replied with a laugh, as her husband continued the reenactment, adding, "It's not the right banana -- it has no head!"

The clip was quickly criticized by fans of Cyrus, who accused Bieber and Baldwin of making fun of Swift's reaction.

Baldwin went on to respond to one of her critics, who tweeted numerous times about her distaste for the pair -- specifically Baldwin.

Replying to one of the posts, which included a video of another woman telling Baldwin to "shut up" and "stay out of people's business," Baldwin wrote, "I never knew I could make somebody so upset."

"Truly I'm so sorry you're THIS upset?!" she added. "Lord have mercy I hope I'm never this upset about someone I don't know!!"

"Listen. I think it's awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you're a fan of, it's beautiful how dedicated you are," Baldwin continued.

"If there's something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I'm sorry, it's not my intention to upset you by any means but being angry at someone you don't know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it's gonna do is make you miserable. Don't let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I'm not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy."

