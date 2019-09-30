Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a perfect couple!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber who is all set to exchange vows with model Hailey Baldwin for the second time, are a perfect couple.

Just over one year after secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse, the couple who was spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles, heading to their wedding venue, couldn't be more "in love."

"Despite some hard days, they really are two kids who are crazy in love. Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated," a source said ahead of the pair's second ceremony in South Carolina.

The source added, "That's something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin."

The second wedding will be a larger, religious ceremony, as their shared faith has been an important part of their relationship, reported People.

"Their marriage is rooted in their faith. When things get difficult, they lean on their pastors and church friends," the source concluded. (ANI)

