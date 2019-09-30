Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart on private jet ahead of their wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): With just two days left for his second wedding with model Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber and Baldwin were spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The couple was spotted in a casual look. The 25-year-old singer rocked a grey hoodie and matching pants paired with a pink trucker's hat and white and aqua sneakers. However, Baldwin was dressed in an oversized denim shirt, white pants and white tennis shoes, reported E! News.

According to the outlet, the plane carrying the couple headed to the East Coast.

Also, Justin posted a photo of the plane, writing, "Daaaaa bears" on his Instagram page.

Justin and Baldwin first tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony in New York City one year ago. (ANI)

