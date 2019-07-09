Justin Bieber can't imagine life without Hailey

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): It's been quite a while since Justin Bieber married his lady love Hailey Baldwin and he already can't imagine life without her.

"He can't imagine life without Hailey. He feels like he wouldn't have made it through this year without [her]," People quoted a source close to the couple as saying.

The singer exchanged rings with Baldwin last year in the Bahamas on which the source added, "Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together. It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one."

Just two months after their engagement, the couple tied the knot in September in New York City and they are "even happier that they got married so quickly, too."

It wasn't long ago that Bieber opened up about his mental health, dealing with depression, anxiety and ADHD. However, his better half Baldwin has been supportive all this long.

"Although Justin is still working on his mental health, he and Hailey are doing great. They still act like newlyweds. Justin constantly surprises Hailey with gifts. She is always gushing about what a great husband he is," the source added.

The source also revealed that the two are planning to marry again in September, this time it would be a big event. (ANI)

