Justin Bieber celebrates Independence Day with Scooter Braun amid Taylor Swift controversy

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): While several celebrities headed to Southern California beaches for fireworks on Independence Day, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber decided to head north to Montecito, California.

A fan of the singer spotted the pair enjoying the city's festive holiday parade. What's more, the duo wasn't celebrating by themselves. As seen in a photo circulating online, Scooter Bruan and his wife Yael Cohen Braun were also part of the fun.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis too made it a family day as they watched the parade in their red, white and blue attire.

"Best day ever," Scooter wrote on Instagram early Friday morning while having a great time with his children and playing pool.

Justin's latest hangout with his music manager Scooter comes when the latter has been hitting headlines after pop singer Taylor Swift slammed him for purchasing all her music without any prior information, as reported by E-News.

While some celebrities have come to Scooter's support, others including several fans of the singer stand with Taylor.

On Fouth of July holiday, the music manager was seen responding to some critical comments in his Instagram feed.

One of the followers wrote, "I HATE YOU," to which Scooter replied, "Bless you."

When another user asked Scooter to "keep an eye on Justin, think he's tweaking," the businessman replied, "He is great. With him now. I promise." (ANI)

