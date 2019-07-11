Justin Bieber in no rush to have kids but looks forward to "daddy daughter dates"

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber expressed his desire to become a parent one day and going on "daddy-daughter dates."

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin last year, is months away from celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary with the love of his love and is planning to expand their family soon!

The Grammy winner took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture of him enjoying a day at Disneyland with his wife. As he reflected on their outing, he couldn't help but imagine what it would be like to experience these moments with a child of his own.

"Love dates with you baby.. one day I'll be doing daddy-daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld," he wrote alongside the picture.



The 22-year-old model was clearly touched by her husband's sweet post. "Always have the most fun with you..," she commented along with a heart emoji.

But, for now, it looks like Hailey is loving life as a family of two.

"I know what the truth of my existence is. My life consists of so much love, joy and purity, and security...as well as the gritty, the challenging, the ugly and the trials. I am grateful for it all. What I know is, I have never felt happier, more full and more aware of who I am as a woman. This is something I wish for everyone, especially those that spew hate in the direction of my security...I am loved, I am planted and rooted in Jesus and I'll keep fighting [every day] to maintain that perspective and peace of mind," she wrote in a separate post.

This wasn't the first time that the pair had opened up about having children in the future. Back in November, about two months after the couple tied the knot, Hailey spoke about the idea of starting a family during an interview with Vogue Arabia, as cited by E! News.

"I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon," she told the magazine.

Justin also previously opened up about his desire to have kids.

"By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad. I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do--to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25," he told WWD back in 2011, as cited by E! News.

The pair secretly tied the knot in New York City in September 2018, just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas (on July 7, 2018).

Over the past several months, the 'Sorry singer' has been open about dealing with mental health struggles, including depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Hailey has supported him throughout his rough patch as he took some time off from music to focus on treating his health. (ANI)

