Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion to headline Jay-Z's 'Made in America' festival

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Grammy-winning artists Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion have been named as the headliners for Jay-Z's curated two-day festival, Made in America.

As per Variety, along with Bieber and Stallion, the rest of the Made in America line-up includes Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

Additional acts will be named in the next several weeks for the Benjamin Franklin Parkway-held festival. Produced by Roc Nation with Live Nation, 2021's Made in America benefits the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner.



A portion of the festival's net proceeds also supports the Arkansas-based Reform Alliance, a criminal and prison justice reform organisation. MIA's Cause Village, the festival's philanthropic footprint and hub for social action will also be in attendance, again, as it has since 2012.

"We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments," Jay-Z said in a statement.

"The artists' performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia," he added.

Made in America is set to return to Philadelphia for its tenth edition on Labor Day weekend, September 4-5, 2021. (ANI)

