Justin Bieber, Image courtesy: Instagram
Justin Bieber, Image courtesy: Instagram

Justin Bieber needs your help in choosing wedding tuxedo and the choices are hilarious!

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:02 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who is just a few days away from walking down the aisle with model Hailey Baldwin, is having a hard time choosing the perfect wedding tuxedo and needs your help!
The 25-year-old singer, who seems engrossed in the wedding preparations, jokingly posted a number of colourful outfit options on Instagram, writing, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three."
In the first of the series of pictures, a male model can be seen posing in a light pink suit with a retro-style ruffled tuxedo shirt underneath, a pink hat, a pink bow tie and black shoes. While the second photo features a head-to-toe rainbow colour suit and the third option is a skin-tight rendition of the infamous tuxedo t-shirt.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 26, 2019 at 12:36pm PDT


It didn't end there! He went on to share another post with two more equally hilarious options. The first picture in the second post features a banana printed suit and the second picture shows a white suit with red splatter paint.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding here are two more options

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 26, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT


Bieber's lady love Hailey Baldwin jumped in on the fun, writing, "I like the last one personally."
The singer's posts came hours after Baldwin shared a photo of herself partying with pals, wearing a white, curve-hugging strapless dress, with a matching white handbag and a veil, reported People.
A source told the outlet that Baldwin's friend Kendall Jenner and a small group of pals threw the bachelorette, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.
"Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood. You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles," the source said.
Baldwin is all set to tie the knot with Bieber for the second time next week. The pair secretly married at a New York courthouse last September and planned a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina.
According to TMZ, the pair's 'save the date' cards indicate that they are getting hitched on September 30. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:22 IST

Keanu Reeves calls 'Matrix 4' "very ambitious" film

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Actor Keanu Reeves, who will once again treat his fans by starring as Neo in the recently-announced 'Matrix 4' alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, said that it is a "very ambitious" film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:18 IST

'Housefull 4' trailer: Akshay, Kriti's reincarnation comedy...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Finally the trailer of the much-awaited 'Housefull 4' is out and going by it, it looks the film is going to be a fun riot with its reincarnation comedy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:07 IST

30 reels of unedited footage on Mahatma Gandhi discovered ahead...

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Days ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has discovered 30 reels of unedited footage on 'Father of the Nation' that amounts to almost six hours of duration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:04 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't feel 'passionate' about acting anymore

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow might retire from acting soon, at least that's what her recent revelation suggests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:24 IST

John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on this date

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse John Abraham is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which is slated to hit the big screens on October 2 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:31 IST

'Spider-Man' spinoff based on Madame Web in the works

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It's still a mystery what exactly will happen to 'Spider-Man' after Sony and Marvel ended their working relationship. And while your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger may not be seen in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) anymore, Sony Pictures is continuing to bui

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:19 IST

Sonakshi's veiled first look from 'Laal Kaptaan' is intriguing

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Makers of the film 'Laal Kaptaan' recently shared the first look of Sonakshi Sinha who will be seen making a special appearance in the forthcoming film starring Saif Ali Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:10 IST

Jennifer Lopez shows her dislike for Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna in...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It seems that American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is very blunt and bold when it comes to speaking about those, whom the actor apparently 'disliked'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:05 IST

Jonas Brothers, Diplo's new song features easter egg from Joe...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jonas Brothers and DJ Diplo just released their new song titled 'Lonely' and it features Diplo poking fun at ruining Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's first wedding by documenting it on Instagram!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:23 IST

Meghan Markle wasn't asked to return for 'Suits' finale

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): As the famous television drama 'Suits' signed off with a beautiful finale on Wednesday, Meghan Markle who played the role of Rachel Zane was not present on the show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Meghan Markle speaks about motherhood at a meeting with women...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is currently on a 10-day tour of South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and little son Archie, spoke about how women and especially mothers can be role models when she met women business leaders during her tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:18 IST

Jodie Comer in talks to star in 'The Last Duel'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jodie Comer, who recently took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in 'Killing Eve', is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'.

Read More
iocl