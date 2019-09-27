Justin Bieber needs your help in choosing wedding tuxedo and the choices are hilarious!

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who is just a few days away from walking down the aisle with model Hailey Baldwin, is having a hard time choosing the perfect wedding tuxedo and needs your help!

The 25-year-old singer, who seems engrossed in the wedding preparations, jokingly posted a number of colourful outfit options on Instagram, writing, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three."

In the first of the series of pictures, a male model can be seen posing in a light pink suit with a retro-style ruffled tuxedo shirt underneath, a pink hat, a pink bow tie and black shoes. While the second photo features a head-to-toe rainbow colour suit and the third option is a skin-tight rendition of the infamous tuxedo t-shirt.



It didn't end there! He went on to share another post with two more equally hilarious options. The first picture in the second post features a banana printed suit and the second picture shows a white suit with red splatter paint.

Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding here are two more options



Bieber's lady love Hailey Baldwin jumped in on the fun, writing, "I like the last one personally."

The singer's posts came hours after Baldwin shared a photo of herself partying with pals, wearing a white, curve-hugging strapless dress, with a matching white handbag and a veil, reported People.

A source told the outlet that Baldwin's friend Kendall Jenner and a small group of pals threw the bachelorette, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.

"Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood. You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles," the source said.

Baldwin is all set to tie the knot with Bieber for the second time next week. The pair secretly married at a New York courthouse last September and planned a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina.

According to TMZ, the pair's 'save the date' cards indicate that they are getting hitched on September 30. (ANI)