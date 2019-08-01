Justin Bieber poses for selfie with 'best friend' Hailey

Washington D.C. (USA), Aug 1 (ANI): Who can be a better best friend than your wife, and singer Justin Bieber seems to have found one in his better half, Hailey Baldwin.

The duo never fails to amaze fans with their pictures and yet again, Bieber treated his fans to a selfie clicked in a car, calling Baldwin his "best friend".

"Go best friend that's my best friend," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Reciprocating her love in the comments section, Baldwin wrote, "Bettah".



The couple walked down the aisle in September last year in New York and Bieber can't imagine his life without Baldwin.

According to a source close to the couple, Justin "wouldn't have made it through this year without her."

The source also added that the two are planning to remarry in September this year as they celebrate their first anniversary.

(ANI)

