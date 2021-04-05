Justin Bieber releases surprise EP 'Freedom'

Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber had the perfect Easter gift for his fans as the star dropped a six-track EP titled 'Freedom' on Sunday night.

Bieber announced the release on his social media platforms, simply writing, "Freedom on all platforms."

The project's artwork is also quite simple, featuring a Notes app screenshot with the word 'Freedom' typed out (and very low battery charge).



The EP's tracks all contain collaborations, except one. They are as follows: 'Freedom' with BEAM, 'All She Wrote' featuring Brandon Love and Chandler Moore, 'We're In This Together', 'Where You Go I Follow' featuring Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith, 'Where Do I Fit In' featuring Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith and 'Afraid to Say' featuring Lauren Walters.





The Grammy-winning singer had just released his sixth studio album titled 'Justice' on March 19.

As per Variety, the record debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart last Monday, finally knocking country music star Morgan Wallen from his 11-week reign. 'Peaches', Bieber's fourth single off of 'Justice', also debuted at No. 1 on the song chart.

Overall, 'Justice' debuted with 146,000 album units, and streams for the album totaled at over 138.4 million on March 29. Bieber also released a deluxe version of the album on March 26, which features an extra six songs.

Before 'Justice', Bieber had released 'Changes' on February 14 last year, featuring singles 'Yummy', 'Intentions', and 'Forever'. The album was nominated for the best pop vocal album at the Grammys and served as his return to music since releasing 'Purpose' in 2015. (ANI)

