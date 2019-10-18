Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift
Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber says he's 'always homies' with Taylor Swift after recent feud

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): After a recent feud between singers Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, Bieber insisted that all is 'cool' between the two stars.
In footage published online, the pop star was asked if "everything is cool" between him and Swift and he responded saying, "We've always been cool," reported E! News.
"Always homies. I'm done with all that other stuff. Other people's drama is not my drama," Bieber added before driving away.
He is probably referring to the drama between his music manager, Scooter Braun, and Swift, who in June said that she was not given a chance to purchase her master recordings before Braun's company acquired her former record label and her old songs.
In a public statement, Swift said she was "sad" and "grossed out" by the incident and accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying for years." The singer also cited a 2016 Instagram post from Bieber that showed him FaceTiming with Braun and Kanye West. "Taylor swift what up," the since-deleted caption read.
In response, Bieber apologised for the post, which he termed as "distasteful" and "insensitive," and defended Braun.
"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you. As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn't fair," he said in a lengthy Instagram post.
The 'Sorry' singer continued, "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing I know is both scooter and I love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online I don't believe solves anything."
"I'm sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don't rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I loves character that's crossing a line," the singer added.
Recently, Bieber made headlines when he imitated a viral clip of Swift that had aired on 'The Tonight Show' during his Instagram Live.
In the footage taken by Swift's mother, the star, who was recovering from LASIK eye surgery at that time of the video, got upset after accidentally picking a banana she didn't want off the vine.
Bieber's re-enactment caught the attention of Swift's fans, who were not pleased given the two singers' history. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:10 IST

Angelina Jolie felt 'broken' before filming 'Maleficent:...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie who is about to take over theatres with her wicked look in upcoming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' opened up about how she felt before shooting the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:54 IST

Priyanka, Parineeti to voice Elsa and Anna in 'Frozen 2' Hindi version

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): The Chopra sisters - Priyanka and Parineeti - have been roped in to voice Disney's popular characters Elsa and Anna for the Hindi version of forthcoming Disney venture 'Frozen II'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:45 IST

Priyanka has taught me a lot about Indian culture and Hindu...

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Karwa Chauth will be a day to remember. The doting husband could not have asked for a life partner like Priyanka who is "incredible in every way."

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:26 IST

Paul Dano roped in for 'The Batman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman' has found its Riddler! American actor Paul Dano has joined the cast of the film as the caped crusader's arch-enemy the Riddler.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Eva Mendes' daughters are obsessed with this classic Halloween character

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Eva Mendes' daughters exactly knows what they like, when it comes to clothes, especially for Halloween.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:21 IST

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu dedicate 'Saand Ki Aankh' to all mothers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have dedicated their upcoming flick 'Saand Ki Aankh' - based on Uttar Pradesh's shooter daadis - to all the mothers in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:29 IST

Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated first Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Even after staying miles away from India, our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is still connected to her roots.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:24 IST

Mamoudou Athie joins 'Jurassic World 3' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Mamoudou Athie has been roped in to join the cast of 'Jurassic World 3'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:23 IST

Here's why filmmaker Taika Waititi is playing Adolf Hitler in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Director Taika Waititi explains why he agreed to essay the role Adolf Hitler in 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:37 IST

Karwa Chauth 2019: Here's how Bachchans and Sonali Bendre...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Sonali Bendre, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan together celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with zeal on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:04 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley call it quits after whirlwind romance

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Less than three months after making their relationship public, comedian-actor Pete Davidson and actor Margaret Qualley have parted ways.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST

Ex Catwomen Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer praises Zoe Kravitz's...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Ex Catwomen Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer congratulated the next woman, Zoe Kravitz, who has been roped in to play the character in upcoming 'The Batman'.

Read More
iocl