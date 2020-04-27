Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his 'family.'

The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of his wife Hailey Bieber and their pet puppy.



In the shared close-up picture, the model is seen wearing thick-black framed spectacles and cuddling their four-legged friend.

Taking it to the captions, the 'Yummy' singer wrote in big-bold capital letters: "MY FAMILY."

The couple has never shied away from expressing their love to each other on social media.

Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot for the first time in a private ceremony on September 13, 2018, in New York. In September 2019, the couple then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

Recently, the duo, through a video message extended their love, prayers, and thanks to all the front-line responders for their efforts in fighting the battle of coronavirus. (ANI)

