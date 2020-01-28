Justin Bieber shares adorable post with wife Hailey Baldwin

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): Giving out some major couple goals, singer Justin Bieber on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with wife Hailey Baldwin on his social media handle.

The 25-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of them and wrote: " Love u tons bubz."



The photograph has Justin looking at his wife in the utmost affectionate manner, while Hailey is all smiles.

Earlier the day, the global pop star released the first episode of the 10-episode YouTube docuseries titled 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'.

The docuseries is a documentary series chronicling the making of Bieber's first album in four years.

The 'Baby' singer posted the first episode, 'Leaving the Spotlight - Justin Bieber: Seasons' on YouTube.

'A look back at Justin's life after cancelling the last leg of his Purpose Tour,' read the captioned of the episode.

'Yummy' singer on his Instagram account shared the news. The caption of the picture read, 'Starts today.'



The post attracted positives comments and excitement among the fans as the series is meant to give fans a full circle look of Justin's life. (ANI)





