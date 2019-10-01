Justin Bieber shares first snap of 'The Biebers' after second marriage

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber who tied the knot again with model Hailey Baldwin on Monday has shared a picture of his "fire" bride.

The groom took to Instagram to share snaps from the reception photobooth featuring Mr and Mrs Bieber and the "The Biebers" logo along with the wedding date.

In the first monochrome picture, the gorgeous bride is seen pulling at Justin's bow tie while he kisses on her lips.

The second snap shows the newlyweds goofing around for the camera as Hailey sticks out her tongue while Justin puts on a confused face.

"My bride is [fire emoji]," Bieber captioned the pictures.



The pair had a lavish sunset wedding ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, reported People.

The newly married couple exchanged vows in front of 154 guests - including several Hollywood A-listers like models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber's manager Scooter Braun -- at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to People. (ANI)

