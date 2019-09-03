Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber shares heart-moving post about abusing past relationships, surviving fame

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is opening up like never before! The star reflected upon his early fame and the negative effect it had on his life.
The 'Sorry' singer shared a lengthy post on Instagram, where he opened up about how achieving fame at the tender age of 13, growing up in an unstable home, and having "access to whatever I wanted" led him to struggle both physically and mentally later in life.
Justin, who seemed to be at his candid best, revealed that the unmanageable "ups and downs" from being a singer caused him to start relying on "heavy drugs" by the age of 19. The star said he "abused all of his relationships" and was being "disrespectful to women."
"I became resentful and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around," he wrote.
"You see, I didn't grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 [and] separated with no money, still young and rebellious, as well. As my talent progressed and I became ultra-successful, it happened within a strand of two years. My whole world was flipped on its head," he explained.
The singer, who has been vocal about his mental health struggles, said that how from the time he was a teen, he was constantly reminded of how great he was, something Bieber credited to his downward spiral.
"I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it," he shared.
The 'I Don't Care' singer said that the fame was also detrimental to his personal growth, as he never learned the true meaning of responsibility and was never able to develop any skills beyond his music career.
"Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility. By this point, I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted," he explained.
"This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world," Bieber continued.
Despite the problems he faced, Bieber said he found comfort and support in a group of friends, including his wife Hailey Baldwin, who "encourage him to keep going."
"You see, I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards, and I was still unfulfilled. It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits," he admitted.
"Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me," he added, before speaking about how his marriage to Baldwin has helped him move forward.
"Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man," he shared.
"All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you. Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God's perfect unfailing love," Bieber concluded.

The singer also recently sought professional treatment, a source told People.
Earlier this year, Bieber revealed that he had been "struggling a lot" in a candid Instagram post.
Since then, Bieber has heavily relied on Baldwin, whom he married in a secret courthouse ceremony in September last year, and the couple even put their wedding plans on hold while they were working through the singer's struggles.
The couple is currently planning a religious wedding ceremony next month in front of their friends and family. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:31 IST

Kevin Hart undergoes surgery after suffering major injuries in car crash

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): American comedian and actor Kevin Hart successfully underwent surgery following a late-night car crash that left him with "major back injuries."

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:03 IST

Cara Delevingne feels she's a better person when she's 'in love'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Supermodel Cara Delevingne feels that she is a better person when she's "in love" and is happy sharing her life with someone special.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:54 IST

Taylor Swift has the 'biggest smile' after Demi Lovato praises...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Seems like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who recently reconciled with fellow singer Katy Perry after a long-time feud, is in the spirit to mend some old relationships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter are 'very happy together'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who recently parted ways from her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, has found new love in Kaitlynn Carter!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:31 IST

Nashville school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): In a surprising move, a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee, banned the 'Harry Potter' series, claiming the risk of "conjuring evil spirits."

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:03 IST

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's 'full-on diet'

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they may seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food just like the rest of us, and that's what makes them relatable.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:57 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley spotted spending quality time together

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Shortly after rumours of actor-comedian Pete Davidson dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' fame Margaret Qualley surfaced, the two were seen getting cozy and spending some quality time together in Venice, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:00 IST

And now, get ready to relive your favourite moments from 'Koffee...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan', which concluded its sixth season in February, is coming back to TV already!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:31 IST

Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home

New Delhi (India), Sep 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come with a number of environmental issues and risks as thousands of people immerse the idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints that do not dissolve in water properly and end up polluting and choking the already dying water bodie

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:27 IST

Bachchans, Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Antilia for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia, which saw several members from the film fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Harshvardhan Kapoor shows love for sisters Sonam, Rhea with tattoos

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for the best way to express his affection for sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:08 IST

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A number of Bollywood celebrities put their best step forward to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

Read More
iocl