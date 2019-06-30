Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Justin Bieber spends 'alone time' with love Hailey Baldwin

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:05 IST

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): A few weeks ago Justin Bieber hinted about a new album, but before that happens, the singer is relishing some 'alone time' with his lady love Hailey Baldwin.
The 'Baby' singer never misses a chance to express love for his beau. He yet again shared an adorable capture of the two on Instagram.
Somewhere far from the hustle of their city lives, the two are seen standing close to each other in what looks like a desert. The beautiful tinge of red in the sky adds to the loveliness of their cute picture!
"These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours," Bieber captioned.

Kendall Jenner who is a close friend of Baldwin commented on the picture, "She's a little bit mine too."
A few days back, the singer posted a picture with Baldwin and revealed that he has nicknames for his love every day.
This comes after Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their duet, 'I Don't Care' from the latter's upcoming album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' earlier in May.
Before releasing the audio of the track, Bieber and Sheeran kept fans on their toes by sharing cryptic posts to pique the curiosity of their fans.
The duo's collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single 'Love Yourself'.
Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Purpose', but recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 21 and joined her on stage singing his hit track 'Sorry'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:31 IST

Ananya Panday wins hearts with new initiative to combat cyberbullying

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): Today on World Social Media day, Ananya Panday took the Internet by storm when she announced her new Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:27 IST

Here's how Hollywood singers celebrated Pride Weekend

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): Several Hollywood singers and musicians stormed the social media with their speeches or messages to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the riots at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:38 IST

Here's why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had sleepless nights...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Mehan Markle might have put on a big smile at the baseball game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in London, they were running lack of sleep.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:33 IST

Queen Elizabeth addresses Scottish Parliament on day two of...

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): On the second day of her Holyrood Week outing, Queen Elizabeth along with the Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, attended a ceremony marking 20 years of the Scottish Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:09 IST

Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan this autumn...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are packing their bags to undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:14 IST

Chris Pratt shows off post-honeymoon sunburns

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger who jetted off to Hawaii for their honeymoon seem to enjoy it to the fullest and Pratt's Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 14:48 IST

Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, says 'I am not truly happy with...

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame actress Zaira Wasim, who recently completed five years in Bollywood, decided to call it quits on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:56 IST

Keanu Reeves supports Cinema America

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): Joining a string of high profile film leaders, actor Keanu Reeves came out in support of the Italian cinema collective 'Cinema America' after it was attacked by a far-right organisation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:10 IST

Kriti Sanon wraps-up 'Panipat' shoot, praises Arjun Kapoor,...

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Kriti Sanon who completed the filming of her upcoming film 'Panipat' on Sunday is all praises for her co-actor Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:05 IST

Amy Schumer's new Instagram post will make you go aww!

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): American actor-comedian Amy Schumer who became a mother a few months ago, has shared another sweet picture of his son Gene who turned 8 weeks on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:35 IST

Salman Khan, a monkey and an important environment message

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): The harmful impact of single-use plastic is one that has been widely debated, and actor Salman Khan has a subtle yet impactful message on the topic.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:09 IST

'Kabir Singh' becomes 3rd highest grosser of 2019

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): After becoming the biggest opener for both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, 'Kabir Singh' has now crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark, making it the third highest grosser of 2019.

Read More
iocl