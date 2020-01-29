Justin Bieber's new album 'Changes' to come out on Valentine's Day

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber announced that his new album 'Changes' will be coming out on Valentine's Day.

After more than four years, this will be the musician's fifth studio album.

Justin took to Instagram to reveal the news as he wrote, "My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani 'Get Me' now."



According to CNN, the singer dropped his new single, 'Get Me', featuring Kehlani, who will be a special guest on his tour along with Jaden Smith.

The tour starts on May 14 in Seattle at CenturyLink Field and will wrap up on September 26 in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. (ANI)

