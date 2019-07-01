Justin, Hailey Bieber spend quality time on romantic vacation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber spent some quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber on a romantic getaway on the border of Arizona and Utah.

The 25-year-old singer shared a number of pictures from their getaway featuring him and his lady love and said that the much-needed alone time with his wife is what refreshes his soul.

A source told E! News that the pair "seemed to have an amazing time being out in the desert and spending alone time in an incredibly beautiful place."

"Hailey and Justin spent a long weekend at Amangiri on the Arizona and Utah border. Their weekend was very peaceful and relaxing," the insider added.

According to the source, during their trip, "they took sunset walks and spent time at the pool. They climbed to the top of the mountain and admired the views. They sat and had long talks in the desert. They ate amazing food and seemed to love everything about their stay."

The source also added that the great outdoors has brought them even closer.

"They walked around holding hands hugging each other and kissing. They were very romantic and sat by the outdoor fire pit chatting and cuddling up to each other every night," the source dished.

The two lovebirds headed back to Los Angeles on Sunday and spending a relaxing weekend together.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018. Following the footsteps of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the couple is planning a second, larger wedding. (ANI)

