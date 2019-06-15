Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake gives sweetest shout out to family after winning award

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake gushed over his wife and actor Jessica Biel and their son Silas during his acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York.
"To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love," the Grammy Award winner said after American record producer and rapper Timbaland presented him with the Contemporary Icon Award, reported E! News.
"Our son is 4 now, and he's dope, too! I've written so many songs because of that that I'm so proud of and I just...I'm extremely humbled. I hope that I can represent this award for all of you," he added.
Earlier in his speech, the 38-year-old singer opened up about the song-writing process and how meaningful it is to him.
"If there is a God, that writing a song and connecting to that meditative moment, that's the closest that I will get to her," he said at one point.
Timberlake is the second recipient of Songwriters Hall of Fame's 'Contemporary Icon' award.
According to Variety, the first recipient of the award was Lady Gaga in 2015. The organisers also announced that the award "has been initiated in order to celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture."
Nile Rodgers, the chairperson of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, earlier said in a statement, "Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he's turned pop music into great art and made three or four of the most influential albums of the last 15 years."
In addition to receiving the award, the singer also performed his hit tracks 'SexyBack', 'Cry Me a River' and 'Mirrors'.
Apart from Timberlake, the other artists who received awards that evening included Halsey, Carole Bayer, and Martin Bandier. Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Yusuf/Cat Stevens were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Before the event, Timberlake and Biel celebrated Austin's induction at the restaurant Sadelle's.
The much-in-love couple never leave a chance to gush about each other. The two never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together be it a film premiere or a musical performance.
For instance, Biel cheered for her beau at several of his concerts and even appeared in his music videos. Similarly, Timberlake was his lady love's biggest cheerleader at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in 'The Sinner'. (ANI)

