Justin Timberlake's 'It's Gonna Be May' meme gets mask reference

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Timberlake is always a sport when it comes to sharing his own memes. This time, the singer shared his famous 'It's Gonna Be May' meme but added a mask on his face.

The 39-year-old singer on Friday took to Twitter to share the meme, one which he has been connected to a great extent.



However, this year, in the latest meme, the singer took note of the prevailing coronavirus crisis and the importance of wearing a mask.

In the meme, there is a closeup photo of the 'Say Something' musician wearing a black mask.

The meme reference came after the release of the American boy band NSYNC's song in 2000 -- 'It's Gonna Be Me', having Timberlake as the main lead singer.

Soon after the smash-hit song, almost every year, as April winds down, 'It's Gonna Be May' meme surfaces over the internet. (ANI)