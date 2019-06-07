K-pop band BTS invited to join Recording Academy

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): The famous Korean band BTS, which is currently on the 2019 BTS Festa have received an invitation along with 1,340 others to join the Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys for excellence in music.

The invitation to call BTS is part of the massive drive to some members who can help in diversifying the membership along gender, racial and age lines, and BTS is known to fulfil two out of the three, according to Billboard.

In the last one year, the academy has made a reach to potential new members for the second time. Last year the academy sent 900 invitations to possible new members out of which about 80 per cent accepted the offer to join.

The invitation to the 1,340 is divided such that 1,186 people will join as the voting members while the rest 154 as professional members.

"The 2019 class is comprised of music creators and professionals from across the music industry. Their talents and backgrounds span many genres, crafts, ethnicities, genders, ages, locations and professions," Billboard quoted Laura Segura Mueller, vice president of membership and industry relations at the Academy as saying.

As a result of meaningful recent changes to our member recruitment "process, the class is more representative of the diverse voices, modes of expression, and excellence within the music industry," she added.

The last date to accept the invitation has been set to September 15. The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

Commencing on June 1, the BTS Festa 2019 marks the sixth anniversary of the group and will carry on till June 14. Boy-band BTS made a debut in 2013 on June 13. (ANI)

