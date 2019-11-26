Goo Hara, South Korean singer and former band member of K-Pop group Kara (photo courtesy: Goo Hara Instagram)
Goo Hara, South Korean singer and former band member of K-Pop group Kara (photo courtesy: Goo Hara Instagram)

K-Pop singer Goo Hara found dead at home in Seoul

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 03:00 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 25 (ANI): Goo Hara, a South Korean singer and former band member of country's top K-Pop group Kara, was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, police said, adding that they are trying to establish the cause of the death.
The 28-year-old singer was found dead by her acquaintance at around 6 pm (local time) at her home in Seoul's Gangnam Ward, police said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
Police said they are keeping the possibility of suicide into consideration while trying to establish the cause of her death.
Goo's death has come six months after she was found unconscious at her home, in what local media described as an apparent suicide attempt.
The singer debuted in 2008 as a member of girl band Kara, which enjoyed sensational popularity before it went on hiatus about a decade later. She had put her entertainment career on hold late last year when she became entangled in a revenge pornography case with her ex-boyfriend.
Goo had taken her former boyfriend to court after he had threatened to release an intimate video of her. The man had been given a suspended jail term on account of the threat. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:47 IST

2019 Intl Emmys: 'McMafia' wins against 'Sacred Games' in Drama...

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Sacred Games' lost the trophy for the Best Drama Series to UK's 'McMafia' at the 2019 International Emmy Awards on Monday (local time) here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:31 IST

2019 Intl Emmys: 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' defeats...

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): 'The Remix', India's entry to the 2019 International Emmy Awards in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, was defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:53 IST

International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The Australian thriller series 'Safe Harbour' on Monday (local time) won the award for the movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series 'Lust Stories'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:29 IST

Karan Johar meets David Benioff, DB Weiss at 2019 International...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Look who Karan Johar found at the 47th International Emmy Awards. It's none other than the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' producers David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:13 IST

Excited that I've been selected from among so many countries:...

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for 'Lust Stories' at the 2019 International Emmy Awards called it an "honour" to have been picked from among "so many countries with great content"!

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:56 IST

International Emmy Awards 2019: 'The Remix' team aces the red carpet

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of the Indian drama television series 'The Remix' arrived at the 47th International Emmy Awards with big smiles on their faces.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:08 IST

Lizzo release new song 'Jerome' during performance at 2019...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Lizzo released her new song 'Jerome' with a sizzling performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:55 IST

2019 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello tease a kiss while...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes came close to each other and teased a kiss while performing duet 'Senorita' during the 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:03 IST

I grew up watching awards like this: Halsey gives first AMA speech

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): American pop singer Halsey is on seventh heaven as the crooner won her first American Music Award.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:22 IST

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie 'Housefull-4' sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:19 IST

Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late ex Harry Morton on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): American singer Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to her friend and former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:08 IST

Selena Gomez flaunts her new tattoo on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): It was a night to remember for singer Selena Gomez who walked the red carpet for the first time since 2017. But, this year, keeping her look chic yet trendy, the singer had a surprise in store for her fans.

Read More
iocl