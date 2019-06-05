Sunmi, Image courtesy: Instagram
Sunmi, Image courtesy: Instagram

K-Pop star Sunmi opens up about her sexuality during concert

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): South Korean singer Sunmi didn't shy away from opening up about her sexuality and revealed the "different sides" of herself.
While performing at the Q-Factory on Tuesday in Amsterdam, the 27-year-old singer, who is currently on her Warning World Tour, spoke about her sexual orientation with the crowd, reported E! News.
In an effort to keep it real with her fans, the 'Wonder Girls' alum described herself as "LGBT."
"I have many different sides of me like dorky...and LGBT," Sunmi said.
"There are sides of me that I know very well, like, just like I just said. And sometimes there are times when I don't know myself," she continued.
The crowd erupted in cheers and screams upon hearing Sunmi's apparent revelation.
While Sunmi didn't officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the moment where she can be seen talking about her sexuality has since gone viral, with fans showing the singer support from around the world.
After the concert on Tuesday, Sunmi took to her Instagram account to share photos with the crowd.
"Yes! Amsterdam you gave me so much energy tonight! I totally enjoyed the show and hope u guys too. And plusssss, we "BURN" the stage!!!!!!!! Love u so so muchhhhhh," she wrote alongside the photo.

The moment went viral, prompting Sunmi to clarify what she meant. In response, she tweeted, "Haha I was saying, 'I have so many different sides of me like dorky and LGBT queen...'"
"Yeah, I support LGBT but don't get me wrong guys," she added, probably implying that her initial comments meant that she's a supporter of the LGBTQ community.
Nonetheless, her fans still stood by her.
"Just the fact that you support us means the world to us, thank you so so much miya," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"Regardless your support towards the LGBT community is still admirable. Love you," another fan expressed.
Sunmi, who went to pursue her solo career in 2017 following the disbandment of the band 'Wonder Girls', previously spoke about finding herself and her "own colour" during an interview with Billboard.
"I didn't know who I was because I had started promoting when I was very young. I was running at full speed at a time when I didn't even know what I was good at. So I started to 'fan girl' over myself," Sunmi told Billboard.
"I can cringe, I can cry, I can get angry, I can curse. Freedom to express all of these feelings. Once I knew myself very well, it started to all flow forward," Sunmi said.
The singer is scheduled to perform in Paris, France on this Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:41 IST

