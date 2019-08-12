Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves denies liking Kid Rock's tweet dissing Taylor Swift

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): After singer Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift with a sexist comment on her political activism, singer Kacey Musgraves came under fire for liking his misogynist missive.
After being accused of liking the tweet, Musgraves set the record straight, saying she would never promote "disgusting misogyny."
Musgraves first told fans she had been off social media all day and her "account had been hacked" after a photo circulated on Twitter seemingly showing the singer had liked Rock's tweet.
She later said that she thought that her account had been hacked "until I found out about the manipulated image."
"Last week I was dragged because of how liberal I am and anyone that knows me knows how outspoken I am about equality and respect. I've connected with Taylor - she knows this is NOT how I feel and we are cool. That was a manipulated image, (I don't even follow Kid Rock), and I would NEVERRR support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny," Musgraves tweeted.

Swift acknowledged Musgraves' tweet by liking it.
Kid Rock's tweet has rocked the micro-blogging website. Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Sheryl Crow, and Patricia Arquette slammed Kid Rock for "sexist, outdated thinking."
"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies period," he tweeted "And it looks like she will suck the doorknob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl."
Rock's tweet came in the wake of an interview Swift gave to Vogue that was published on Thursday. In the interaction, the 29-year-old singer talked about her decision to speak out on LGBTQ rights, sexism in the entertainment industry and her USD 113,000 donation to the Tennessee Equality Project, reported Us Weekly.
"They don't call it 'Slate of Hate' for nothing," Swift said, referencing to the several bills in the 2019 state legislature that received flak from community leaders. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:59 IST

'Coolie No. 1' remake's first look features Varun, Sara's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Varun Dhawan treated their fans with the first look posters from the upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' remake and we can't get over the duo's crackling chemistry!

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:03 IST

Alex Rodriguez shares bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez as...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez is eagerly awaiting the return of his fiancee and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who is in Russia as part of her 'It's My Party' tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:52 IST

Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter amid her split from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): It seems that parting ways with husband Liam Hemsworth is not bothering pop-star Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:36 IST

Josh Gad talks about new cast additions in 'The Angry Birds Movie' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The Sony animated flick 'The Angry Birds' based on the popular game is back again for the sequel with a deep story and great star-cast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:31 IST

Kylie Jenner's daughter sings 'Happy Birthday' to her

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American reality star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, has got the best gift from her little munchkin Stormi Webster, who sang 'Happy Birthday' to her mother in a sweet video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:43 IST

Matt Bellamy weds model Elle Evans

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The 'Muse' band frontman on Saturday married his long-time girlfriend and model Elle Evans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:21 IST

Wishes pour in for Suniel Shetty as he turns 58 today

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As Suniel Shetty turned 58 today, several stars from the Bollywood fraternity flooded social media with their wishes for the actor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:54 IST

Ariana Grande's special shout out to Republic Records on eighth...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American singer and Grammy-award singer Ariana Grande gave a special tribute to her record label, 'Republic Records,' on the eighth anniversary of signing the deal with the company.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:45 IST

Niall Horan gets nervous before performance at 6th Annual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Irish singer-songwriter and former 'One Direction' band member Niall Horan confessed that he got nervous before performing his new single in front of label bigwigs at the 6th Annual Capitol Congress on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Mike Posner bitten by rattlesnake, gets airlifted

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mike Posner was airlifted to a Colorado hospital after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:48 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates 34th birthday in Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): What's better than ringing in your special day with friends at an exotic location? Jacqueline Fernandez is doing it just right by celebrating her 34th birthday in the beautiful landscapes of Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:56 IST

Janet Jackson opens up about struggles of being a working mother

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson knows how tough it can be balancing a career with being a mother and recently opened up about her own struggles of being a single working mother.

Read More
iocl