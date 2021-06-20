Kacey Musgraves spotted with Cole Schafer in NYC amid romance rumours

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): It looks like Kacey Musgraves has a new man in her life! The Grammy-winning singer was spotted walking around New York City with writer Cole Schafer on Friday.

As per People magazine, Musgraves was spotted wearing a black and gold one-piece ensemble with a pair of tan sandals, while Schafer rocked a blue pocket t-shirt, pale-hued pants, and a set of white sneakers.

The outing came about for Musgraves after she previously sparked dating rumours with Dr Gerald Onuoha, a Nashville-based doctor, back in April.

At the time, the singer shared a selfie with - and tagged - the medical worker in a post on her Instagram Story, sparking rumours that the two were dating.

In the sunlit selfie, Musgraves cuddled close to Onuoha, who wore a snapback hat and camouflage jacket. The two also shared a similar nighttime selfie earlier that same month.



Back in February, Onuoha shared a tweet about his approach to relationships: keep them private. "Date In Private. Love In Private. Be Happy In Private," he wrote back in February. And on Valentine's Day, "There's No Better Feeling Than Being Properly Loved."

The new dating speculation comes months after Musgraves and Ruston Kelly filed for divorce after being married for nearly three years. Their divorce was finalised in September after they announced their split in July 2020. In February, Musgraves said their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

"It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," she told Rolling Stone. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

"I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that," she also said during the cover story interview.

The former couple has remained friendly, sharing tributes for each other's birthdays and reacting to their music. "We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other," they wrote in a statement announcing the split in July. (ANI)

