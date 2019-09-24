Kaitlynn Carter (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kaitlynn Carter (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kaitlynn Carter attends 'Dancing with Star' after Miley Cyrus split

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Kaitlynn Carter who recently made headlines after her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus was spotted attending 'Dancing With the Stars' series.
The 31-year-old star who had a whirlwind relationship with Cyrus, took to her Instagram story on Monday to share that she would be in the DWTS audience to support her friend and professional dancer Witney Carson, who is paired with comedian Kel Mitchell for the current season.
"We're going to watch Witney perform on Dancing With the Stars. Our little star," the blogger said in a video in her car. She captioned the clip, "See ya soon @witneycarson!!!! @DancingABC," she wrote.
In the studio, the star also shared a video on her Instagram story of her and a friend dancing in the crowd, which she simply captioned, "LOL."
Carter's appearance on the show came after two days after her split with Cyrus. The two were first linked in August after they were photographed kissing on a vacation in Italy, reported Us Weekly.
The pictures surfaced hours before Us confirmed that Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Taapsee's lengthy answer to those questioning her role in 'Saand...

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is known for voicing her opinions on several issues gave a lengthy reply to the Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and others who criticised the actor for her role in the upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:37 IST

BTS' RM donates USD 80,000 to help impaired students

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): RM, member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS recently donated USD 80,000 to help students with impaired hearing, and his gesture is winning hearts on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:11 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are learning parenting strength

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are currently on their 10-day tour to South Africa opened up about learning the art of parenting.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:07 IST

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are foodies on sets of 'This is Us'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): It seems like actor Milo Ventimiglia has forged a great bond with his co-star Mandy Moore on the sets of their series 'This is Us ' where they are often spotted hogging on food.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:00 IST

Gwen Stefani didn't know Blake Shelton existed before 'The Voice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): No matter they are a wonderful couple today, but singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani revealed that she had no idea that Blake Shelton even existed before they met on 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:33 IST

Samantha Barbash threatens lawsuit against 'Hustlers' producers

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Samantha Barbash, who is the inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's character in her latest release 'Hustlers' has threatened to file a lawsuit against the film's producers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:00 IST

Jonah Hill in talks for villain role in 'The Batman'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the Dark Knight's iconic villains in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:18 IST

2019 Emmys record lowest viewership

Washington DC [US], Sept 24 (ANI): The 2019 Emmy Awards not only went hostless for the first-time after 2003, but also recorded an all-time dip in its viewership.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:05 IST

Here's why Jada Pinkett, Will Smith staged an 'intervention' for Jaden

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that they staged an "intervention" for their son and rapper Jaden Smith due to his drastic weight loss, saying that they were "really nervous" about Jaden's eating habits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:57 IST

Oprah Winfrey details health scare that made her 'cancel everything'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Talk show host Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about a terrifying health scare that made her "cancel everything" and land in the emergency room.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:50 IST

Get into festive mood with 'Odhani' from Rajkummar's 'Made in China'

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao as Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu is here to kick off the festive season and make you groove along to the very first track from 'Made in China'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:48 IST

Jordyn Woods celebrates 22nd without Kylie Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods ringed in her 22nd birthday on Monday but celebrated the day without her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.

Read More
iocl