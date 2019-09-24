Kaitlynn Carter attends 'Dancing with Star' after Miley Cyrus split

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Kaitlynn Carter who recently made headlines after her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus was spotted attending 'Dancing With the Stars' series.

The 31-year-old star who had a whirlwind relationship with Cyrus, took to her Instagram story on Monday to share that she would be in the DWTS audience to support her friend and professional dancer Witney Carson, who is paired with comedian Kel Mitchell for the current season.

"We're going to watch Witney perform on Dancing With the Stars. Our little star," the blogger said in a video in her car. She captioned the clip, "See ya soon @witneycarson!!!! @DancingABC," she wrote.

In the studio, the star also shared a video on her Instagram story of her and a friend dancing in the crowd, which she simply captioned, "LOL."

Carter's appearance on the show came after two days after her split with Cyrus. The two were first linked in August after they were photographed kissing on a vacation in Italy, reported Us Weekly.

The pictures surfaced hours before Us confirmed that Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. (ANI)

