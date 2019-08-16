Kane Brown, Katelyn reveal what they will name their baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American singer Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn revealed their baby girl's name at a baby shower thrown for them by the singer's fellow country star Jason Aldean and wife Brittany.

The mother-to-be gave her followers a tour of the decked-up space on her Instagram story, which was covered in fairy lights, pink and purple balloons and attendees eager to celebrate.

And in one special still that both Brown and Katelyn shared on their Instagram, the couple revealed the name of their little girl.

Officially announcing our baby's name! KINGSLEY can't wait for u to be here!!! Thank you @jasonaldean and @brittanyaldean for throwing us this awesome baby shower love you guys," the 'Good as You' singer captioned the photo of him and his wife with their hands over her baby bump, next to a balloon bearing their daughter's name underneath a drawing of a crown.



Brown shared the pregnancy news on Instagram in April, captioning a photo of his wife's sonogram, "It's been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing/crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited," Katelyn wrote alongside a video of herself getting the ultrasound.

"Kane, I love you so much and am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, and love with," added Katelyn, who got hitched with Brown last October.

The singer then told The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in May that the pair were expecting a baby girl, reported People.

Brown, who is currently performing on the road with Aldean through September on the 'Ride All Night' Tour, opened up to People about his wife's pregnancy last month, saying date nights for the couple "haven't really changed" despite having a baby on the way, with one exception.

"She doesn't drink anymore, she's a wine girl and she can't have any wine," he said.

While date nights are still so important to the singer and Katelyn, they have also been spending time preparing for their daughter to arrive soon.

"We're getting somebody to come in and do the nursery for us, which we are really excited about. We've already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time. I've got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here," he told People. (ANI)

