Kanye West announces 'Donda 2' album release date

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): The Grammy winner is all set to release his first sequel album for recent hit 'Donda' on February 22, 2022.

The 44-year-old rapper confirmed the news on his Instagram handle by sharing a photo of his Chicago home on fire, the same home he rebuilt for one of his Donda listening parties in 2021.

"DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE," he captioned the post.



'Donda 2,' which marks West's 11th album, is executive produced by Future.



The original album 'Donda' was named after West's mother, who died in 2002. The album arrived last August, two years after his previous album, Jesus Is King. Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke and more appeared on the album.

During his third listening party in Chicago, West brought out controversial artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, both of whom were featured on the album, and stood on the steps of his rebuilt childhood home.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Donda' is nominated for several Grammys, including album of the year and rap album of the year, while 'Hurricane' and 'Jail' are up for best melodic rap performance and best rap song, respectively.

Ahead of the release of 'Donda 2,' a documentary about the musician premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, before it hits Netflix on February 16. The documentary will showcase West's rise in music, from young producer and wannabe rapper to Grammy winner and global superstar.

The documentary also covers the 2007 death of West's mother, the rapper's mental health struggles and his failed presidential bid in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. (ANI)

