Kanye West claims Kardashian kids are raised by nannies, cameras

Rapper Kanye West took a dig at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and slammed her for raising their brood in limelight and with the help of nannies.

Aiming at the Kardashians and his ex-wife Kim's new beau-comedian Pete Davidson, West dropped a new track 'Eazy', on Saturday.

From expressing his eagerness to beat Davidson, West also took a dig at Kim for how he thinks she is raising their brood.

Right off the bat, Kanye says "How I ain't bring nothing to the table when I'm the table?" going on to rap that he is going to "turn up the music, wake up the neighbours," among other incendiary lyrics.



He hits the point home even more so later when he raps "N****, we havin' the best divorce ever // If we go to court, we'll go to court together // Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together."

He adds, "watched four kids for like five hours today," echoing what he claimed about allegedly being restricted from time with his children. But then, he raps, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better // The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

Speaking of his kids, Kanye raps, "When you give 'em everything, they only want more // Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores // Rich-a** kids, this ain't yo mama house // Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out."

And, of course, the Davidson line everyone knew was coming ... "God saved me from that crash // Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." In the same breath, he shouts out his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, rapping "And my new bi**h bad // I know Illuminati mad."

The song is getting tons of love, with people saying West is back to rhyming like he used to during his 'College Dropout' days.


