Kanye West
Kanye West

Kanye West delays upcoming album 'Jesus Is King'?

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West's next album titled 'Jesus Is King' was supposed to release on Friday, however, according to sources close to the situation, it is not coming out tomorrow.
It is unclear what will happen to the project next, reported Variety. The album was initially announced in late August, thanks to a tweet from the rapper's wife and reality star Kim Kardashian.
Kim tweeted a picture of the album title, release date, tracklist, and captioned the post with a simple praying hands emoji.
However, looks like if the album isn't happening, then Kim doesn't know it yet. On Wednesday, the reality star re-tweeted a fan post about the album releasing in two days.
While neither Kanye nor Kim have announced anything contrary to the album's arrival on Friday, this isn't the first time the rapper has delayed a project.
In fact, around the same time last year, Kanye announced that his album 'Yandhi' would release in September, before moving the date back to November, and then ultimately never releasing it.
It remains to be seen if the fans will be treated with new music from Kanye this week, but this album would mark a departure from some of his past work.
Over the last year, the rapper received praise for his Sunday Services. These services became star-studded events and were attended by big stars like Brad Pitt and Chance the Rapper. He even held an Easter service at Coachella.
Considering the title of the album and track names like 'God Is', 'Baptized', and 'Sweet Jesus', it looks like this album may have a lot of religious overtones. (ANI)

