Kanye West drops new music video for 'Donda' track 'Heaven and Hell'

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Kanye West has released a new music-video">music video for his track 'Heaven and Hell'. The production is only his latest music-video">music video that draws from his 2021 album 'Donda'.

As per Variety, in addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music-video">music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of the broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper's fashion line. The hoodie featured in the 'Heaven and Hell' music-video">music video is available for purchase on Yeezy Gap's official website.

The music-video">music video begins with an assortment of hooded figures roaming around a quiet city stairway at night. It then transitions to a more surreal landscape, featuring Ye as a shadowy feature in the eye of a vortex that sweeps a storm of hooded figures around him.





The new music-video">music video comes off the heels of Netflix pulling the curtain back on its own project with Ye.

Earlier, the streamer released the first trailer for 'Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy', its upcoming three-part documentary on the rapper. The production will explore Ye's origins and formative days as an artist, as well as his current status as a cultural titan. The series will debut on February 16, 2022. (ANI)