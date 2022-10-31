Kanye West fans make crowd-funding page to make him billionaire again!

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): After big companies like Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap cut ties with Kanye West, Page Six quoted a Forbes report stating that he had lost his billionaire status.

However, in what could be termed an astonishing twist, his fans have taken a pledge to make him a billionaire again!

Kanye's fans have made a crowd-fund page online to make him a billionaire again. They are trying to raise a total of 1 billion dollars. So far, no donation has been made.



After Adidas cut ties with Kanye and his Yeezy collection, Kanye West lost his billionaire status. Adidas issued a statement last week in response to West's anti-Semitic remarks, saying, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."



"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company added.

Page Six quoted a Forbes report according to which West's worth is USD 400 million now after the Adidas partnership was terminated. The Yeezy deal accounted for USD 1.5 billion of his net worth.

This development came just days after Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper. Post that, while speaking to TMZ Kanye said, "I ain't losing no money... The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site was one of the most freeing days."

He said that people are merely cutting ties with him to "mute him. He mentioned that people are doing so to simply "score points," according to Page Six.

He further added that it's not easy to cancel him - "We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere."

He defended his anti-Semitic commend and told TMZ, "I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it's actually proven the exact point that I made."

Kanye West recently hired Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to handle his business matters, however, Camille refused to work with him because he did not retract his anti-Semitic statement. (ANI)

