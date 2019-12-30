Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kanye West marks Sunday Service one-year anniversary

ANI | Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West celebrated the one-year anniversary of Sunday Service at L.A's Skid Row.
According to TMZ, this month, the rapper was in DTLA, where he conducted a Sunday service at the Union Rescue Mission in Skid Row, a homeless shelter offering food and spiritual guidance for the needy.
At a point, Kanye and his choir got on the mic and did some preaching.
However, Kanye got into a lot of discussions on different topics. He spoke about the houseless situation in Hollywood, and elsewhere.
He further mentioned that he had a dream of a global solution.
West also told about how Sunday Service itself saved him since it began a full year ago.
The American rapper dropped his new album called 'Jesus is Born' on Christmas which was followed by his previous album 'Jesus is King.' (ANI)

