Kanye West marks Sunday Service one-year anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West celebrated the one-year anniversary of Sunday Service at L.A's Skid Row.

According to TMZ, this month, the rapper was in DTLA, where he conducted a Sunday service at the Union Rescue Mission in Skid Row, a homeless shelter offering food and spiritual guidance for the needy.

At a point, Kanye and his choir got on the mic and did some preaching.

However, Kanye got into a lot of discussions on different topics. He spoke about the houseless situation in Hollywood, and elsewhere.

He further mentioned that he had a dream of a global solution.

West also told about how Sunday Service itself saved him since it began a full year ago.

The American rapper dropped his new album called 'Jesus is Born' on Christmas which was followed by his previous album 'Jesus is King.' (ANI)

