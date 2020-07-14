Kanye West pays tribute to mom with new song 'DONDA'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West honoured his late mother Donda West on what would have been her 71st birthday.

According to E!News, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday (local time), to share a new song and video simply titled "DONDA."

In the clip, fans can hear Donda reciting lyrics from rapper KRS-One's 'Sound of Da Police' over a gospel choir in the background for over a minute before her song comes in to finish the song.

Kim Kardashian's husband sang, "The devil is using you, confusing you/Our job is to understand who is who. Righteous indignation in this nation/We 'gon start a revolution in this basement."



"Mama I need you to tuck me in/I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in/I know you and grandma had enough of them/Why I gotta be so stubborn then. I'm doin' this one for ya'll so we can end racism once and for all," continues Kanye.

"In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday," he captioned the video on Twitter. "My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA."

Donda, a former college professor, passed away back in 2007 at the age of 58 after complications from plastic surgery.

Last year, Kanye opened up to TV show host David Letterman about how his mother is still very much a part of his life to this day.

The Grammy winner singer said, "This would have been the funniest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys", later adding, "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us." (ANI)

