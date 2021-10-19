Kanye West performs at Venice wedding in creepy mask

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kanye West recently made a surprise performance at a wedding in Venice, Italy, and performed two songs from his recent 'Donda' album, along with some other songs.

According to Variety, social media reports suggest that he wore a creepy, almost Michael Myers-like mask that muffled his vocals. West has apparently been wearing the masks all over Europe in the past few days, as other photos posted online apparently showed him wearing them in Berlin and Sweden.

As noted by TMZ, the wedding was for D'Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co executive vice president Alexander Arnault. Jay-Z and Beyonce were also in attendance at the wedding, which was Guiotte and Arnault's second. Their first reception was held in July.



In many ways the live premieres of the 'Donda' songs didn't feel like premieres, after all, West has played the ever-evolving album before a live audience four separate times this summer, but he carried over the theme from the live playback shows, performing in a black mask and a Balenciaga ensemble (although thankfully without Marilyn Manson or DaBaby).

West performed 'Runaway', 'Flashing Lights', 'Come to Life', 'Believe What I Say', and other songs at the celebration, according to the reports and social media posts. While the mask wasn't a problem during the playback sessions, it muffled his words at the performance.

As per Variety, in other Kanye news, he is now apparently the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Back in August, he had filed to change his name legally to Ye, and according to multiple news reports, that paperwork has been approved. (ANI)

