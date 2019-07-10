Kanye West
Kanye West

Kanye West reveals religion helped him overcome rough patch in his career

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 20:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West recently revealed that religion and acknowledgment of his bipolar disorder helped him through a very rough patch in his career.
In 2016, West took to Twitter and made the announcement that he was USD 53 million in debt ahead of the release of his eighth studio album 'Life of Pablo', as well as a new fashion line.
It was the latest in a long line of erratic behaviour from West that ultimately landed the rapper in a Los Angeles hospital to treat temporary psychosis and sleep deprivation. The stay also led him to cancel the second half of his world tour.
In a cover story for Forbes, as cited Fox News, West credited his religion and acceptance with his transformation.
West described his religious beliefs as, "being in service to Christ, the radical obedience."
He also noted that his bipolar diagnosis gave him some clarity. Not only did he recently tell David Letterman that his experience made him want to change the way people view mental health treatment, but he explained that it's his "superpower."
However, the main takeaway from his bout with psychosis was that he felt people are too liberal with the label "crazy."
"Crazy is a word that's not gonna be used loosely in the future. Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out. And there's a lot of people that have been called that 'C' word that have ended up on this cover," West explained.
West previously opened up about his bipolar disorder on Letterman's Netflix talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' where he stated that the pressure he felt from the outside world contributed to his mental state.
"We're pushed into it. We're driven crazy. We forget who we even are. We're driven to like a certain type of career that we're supposed to be. We're, like, completely bullied by the media, both celebrities, and the masses, to think certain things and have group thought," West said.
"Like, 'Oh yeah, damn right we're going crazy'," West continued.
"I'm the most famous person with bipolar disorder and I've only experienced it for two years. What about people that's been experiencing this since they were two," he added.
In 2016, the 'Heartless' singer was hospitalised when he showed symptoms of continuous exhaustion and sleep deprivation. He was also once kept in a psychiatric hold which led to the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour.
On the personal front, West welcomed his fourth child with wife Kim Kardashian into the world via surrogacy. The baby boy, born on May 9, was named Psalm. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:55 IST

Royal baby's day out at charity Polo match

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): It was royal cousins' first public playdate together when Prince Williams and Harry who were joined by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, along with their children for the King Power Royal charity Polo day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:20 IST

Meghan Markle's bodyguard warned fans not to click selfies...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who made a surprise visit to cheer for her friend Serena Williams during her match at Wimbledon made some spectators unhappy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:09 IST

Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse while shooting for 'Bhuj: Pride of India'

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Ahead of the release of her upcoming quirky comedy 'Khandaani Shafakhana', Sonakshi Sinha is teasing her fans from the sets of her next film 'Bhuj: Pride of India'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 20:46 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry "want a big family", "second...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who recently welcomed their son Archie, are already thinking ahead to baby number two.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

Cameron Boyce's family confirms he had epilepsy which led to...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): American actor Cameron Boyce's family is shedding some new light on the medical condition that led to his tragic death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:34 IST

Super 30: 'I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive'...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): Just ahead of the release of the biopic 'Super 30' staring Hrithik Roshan, Indian mathematician Anand Kumar made a shocking revelation as to why he wanted the film to be made as soon as possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:23 IST

New song 'Spirit' from Disney live-action remake 'The Lion King' out

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Beyonce released a new song 'Spirit' from Disney's 'The Lion King' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:12 IST

Ariana Grande opens up about grief over Mac Miller, "highly...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande opened up about her past relationships and personal turmoil in her latest interview.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:05 IST

'Batla House' trailer: John Abraham to unveil events 'labelled as untrue'

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): After impressing fans with his stellar performance in some of the patriotic films like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', Bollywood's handsome hunk John Abraham is all set to show his acting prowess with the trailer of his upcoming film 'Batla Hous

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:04 IST

George R.R. Martin hints prequel series will have fan-favourite...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): It's been more than a month since we bid adieu to HBO's insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones', and while fans are still reeling over its end, author George R.R. Martin, shared some new details on the state of Westeros in HBO's upcoming prequel of the epic fantas

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:50 IST

Kim Kardashian denies rumours of removing ribs to fit in Met Gala outfit

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): After grabbing eyeballs at the 2019 Met Gala in May this year, Kim Kardashian is now falling in the middle of theories that she might have removed her ribs to pull off the look well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Dove Cameron remembers her 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Actor Dove Cameron broke her silence over the death of his 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce.

Read More
iocl