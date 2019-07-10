Kanye West reveals religion helped him overcome rough patch in his career

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West recently revealed that religion and acknowledgment of his bipolar disorder helped him through a very rough patch in his career.

In 2016, West took to Twitter and made the announcement that he was USD 53 million in debt ahead of the release of his eighth studio album 'Life of Pablo', as well as a new fashion line.

It was the latest in a long line of erratic behaviour from West that ultimately landed the rapper in a Los Angeles hospital to treat temporary psychosis and sleep deprivation. The stay also led him to cancel the second half of his world tour.

In a cover story for Forbes, as cited Fox News, West credited his religion and acceptance with his transformation.

West described his religious beliefs as, "being in service to Christ, the radical obedience."

He also noted that his bipolar diagnosis gave him some clarity. Not only did he recently tell David Letterman that his experience made him want to change the way people view mental health treatment, but he explained that it's his "superpower."

However, the main takeaway from his bout with psychosis was that he felt people are too liberal with the label "crazy."

"Crazy is a word that's not gonna be used loosely in the future. Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out. And there's a lot of people that have been called that 'C' word that have ended up on this cover," West explained.

West previously opened up about his bipolar disorder on Letterman's Netflix talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' where he stated that the pressure he felt from the outside world contributed to his mental state.

"We're pushed into it. We're driven crazy. We forget who we even are. We're driven to like a certain type of career that we're supposed to be. We're, like, completely bullied by the media, both celebrities, and the masses, to think certain things and have group thought," West said.

"Like, 'Oh yeah, damn right we're going crazy'," West continued.

"I'm the most famous person with bipolar disorder and I've only experienced it for two years. What about people that's been experiencing this since they were two," he added.

In 2016, the 'Heartless' singer was hospitalised when he showed symptoms of continuous exhaustion and sleep deprivation. He was also once kept in a psychiatric hold which led to the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour.

On the personal front, West welcomed his fourth child with wife Kim Kardashian into the world via surrogacy. The baby boy, born on May 9, was named Psalm. (ANI)

