Kanye West surprise releases new project 'Emmanuel'

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): Keeping up with the tradition of last year's Christmas, rapper Kanye West has released a surprise EP of compositions titled Emmanuel, performed by Sunday Service.

On Christmas last year, the West-led gospel group, Sunday Service Choir, released its debut album 'Jesus Is Born'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, much like 'Jesus Is Born' - which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart (dated January 4, 2020) -- the new project arrives as a "celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ," according to the release.

West executive produced and composed the sweeping and emotive Emmanuel, which includes five tracks of ancient and Latin-inspired new compositions.

The 43-year-old rapper, West, cemented his recommitment to Christianity with the launch of his Sunday Service gatherings, which delivered its first public performance during the second weekend of Coachella in 2019 (on Easter, April 21).

Six months later, West dropped 'Jesus Is King', which summited the Top Gospel Albums and Top Christian Albums charts.

Here is the Emmanuel track list:



1. REQUIEM AETERNAM



2. O MIRA NOX



3. O MAGNUM MYSTERIUM



4. PUER



5. GLORIA. (ANI)

