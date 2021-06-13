Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian, her sisters on Twitter

Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Kanye West is no longer keeping up with the Kardashians! The Grammy-winning rapper recently unfollowed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and all of her sisters on Twitter, just days after being spotted with his new girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

However, it's currently unclear if he made the move before or after all of their birthday tributes to him earlier this week.

While he's no longer following the Kardashian-Jenner squad, the Grammy winner is still following a slew of celebrities, including Travis Scott, his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, and the father of her daughter Stormi Webster.

Earlier this week, Kim had penned a birthday message for the 'Heartless' rapper on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"

West still follows only one person on Instagram, and that's Kim, the mother of his four children, though it remains to be seen how long that will last now since he is dating Shayk.

As for West and Shayk, the two have been seeing one another casually for several weeks, according to a source for E! News.

"Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in New York City. They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off," the insider said.

The relatively new couple jetted off to Provence, France, this week to celebrate the rapper's birthday before returning to the US together on a private jet.



West and Shayk have known each other for years, as she once modeled for his fashion line and starred in his music video for 'Power'. They also briefly dated before he hooked up with Kim.

"Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago," a music-world source told Page Six.

Kim spoke about her marital problems in the final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. In a scene filmed in November 2020, Kim broke down crying as she called herself a "f--king loser" for not being able to make her third marriage work.

Now, she's in a much better place, a source told E! News, and while she may not be ready to date yet, a new romance is not off the table.

"She would like to find someone down to earth and normal," a source shared.

The source added, "That hasn't happened yet. She's not in a rush and is happy being single. Eventually, she would like to find someone again but it has to be the right person."

Kim and Kanye parted ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

Kim's split from Kanye marks her third divorce as she was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and parted ways with ex-Kris Humphries in 2011 after 72 days of marriage.

Meanwhile, Shayk dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for five years before they split in 2015. She then dated Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Lea, but they broke up in 2019 after four years together. (ANI)

