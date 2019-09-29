Kanye West
Kanye West's 'Jesus is King' movie to release in October

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Kanye West's upcoming film which has the same name as his awaited album 'Jesus is King', will be exclusively released by IMAX theatres around the world on October 25.
This comes after IMAX signed a new collaboration with the singer-rapper, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Filmed in the summer of 2019, 'Jesus is King' brings Kanye West's famed Sunday service to life in the Roden crater, visionary artist James Turrell's never-before-seen installation in Arizona's painted desert," said IMAX in a statement.
"This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus is King -- all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX," the statement added.
Earlier, his album was scheduled to be dropped on Friday. The album was initially announced in late August, thanks to a tweet from the rapper's wife and reality star Kim Kardashian.
Considering the title of the album and track names like 'God Is', 'Baptized', and 'Sweet Jesus', it looks like this album may have a lot of religious overtones. (ANI) (ANI)

