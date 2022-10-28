Kanye West's school re-opens just hours after being shut

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): On Thursday, it was reported that Kanye West's school 'DONDA Academy' had shut down, however, in a new twist, the school has opened its doors again!

According to TMZ, the school announced it would be opened just hours after it was reported to be shut.

TMZ reported that on Wednesday midnight (US Time), Donda Academy's parents and students received an email that read, "Join us in worship tomorrow morning to celebrate the return of Donda Academy. We've returned with a vengeance, thanks to the support of our parents and community!"



The email further read, "The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!"

This was just hours after This, an email announcing a shutdown was sent to Donda students, as per TMZ.

The e-mail sent earlier to students read, "At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately... THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW."

According to Page Six, the tuition fee of the school is around USD 15,000 a year but nearly half the children admitted there have received some scholarship or financial aid. (ANI)

