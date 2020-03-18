Kanye West's Sunday Service at Yankee Stadium cancelled due to coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): Kanye West's plan to hold a massive church size Sunday Service at Yankee Stadium has been knocked due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All events scheduled to take place at the stadium in New York have been cancelled for the next two months, reported TMZ on Tuesday.

Kanye's show was in partnership with American televangelist Joel Osteen.

The cancellation comes after Governor Cuomo put the brakes on any event with more than fifty people for the time being. (ANI)





