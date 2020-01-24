Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Shayad' song trends on top

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan's favourite song from his upcoming movie 'Love Aaj Kal' has made it to the top of the trending list on Friday, and the actor extended his happiness on social media towards the fans for the love poured on the new song.

The 29-year-old actor shared a boomerang post on Instagram, which saw Kartik and debutant Arushi Sharma, the duo playing their younger school-going self in the movie, doing some childish act.

Kartik is seen fiddling with a pen, while, Arushi is caught playing with her two braids, in the boomerang post, both sported in their school uniform.

"#Raghu aur #Leena ki khushi dekhiye#Shayad Trending at number 1 !!Thank you for the love [?] #LoveAajkal," Kartik captioned the post.



The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor also documented his happiness over the song trending on number 1 in the Instagram story.



The soothing song that got released on Wednesday showcases the variety of emotions that the characters go through.

It captures the innocence of first love that resonates generation after generation despite differences in its expression.

It features the love stories of two couples, the first couple being debutant Arushi Sharma and Kartik Aaryan, and the second love story is of Sara and Kartik.

The song has been composed by Pritam. Penned by Irshad Kamil and crooned by Arijit Singh, it is a soul-stirring number to listen on loop.

The movie 'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, it explored two love stories set in different time periods.

The movie will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.

The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2020, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe. (ANI)

