Katy, Dua pull off an 'outrageously sweaty show' in Mumbai!

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai echoed with the tunes of 'Roar', 'New Rules' as singing sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa set the stage on fire with their "outrageously sweaty show" on Saturday night!

The singers pulled off an amazing concert making the Mumbaikers groove to their beats. And after they ended their stage renditions, the two documented their experience on social media with Perry writing, "Do you ship?! KaDua or KaLipa? ok but seriously such a FAB night in Mumbai for #oneplusmusicfestival with qt @dualipa.

She also took a jibe at Mumbai's infamous traffic saying, "thanks to all that braved the traffic and this heat you are the REAL ones."



Meanwhile, Lipa posted some backstage pictures with Perry and expressed her feelings in the caption, "16 NOV 19 - Outrageously sweaty show! Mumbai you definitely brought the heat."

"loved performing for you tonight alongside @katyperry who had me fizzing with excitement front stage during her set as it took me back to 15 year old me at my first Katy Perry show! Still just the same!! LOVE," she added.



The two shared the stage at the D Y Patil Stadium on Saturday night, making their first such concert in the subcontinent.

While Lipa landed in India early on Saturday, Perry had been here for a few days and has been relishing her time perfectly. On Thursday night, she became the centre of attraction at the star-studded bash thrown by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Later, she even went out for a stroll on the streets and shared pictures of the same on social media. (ANI)